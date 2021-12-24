Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor Nakuul Mehta Tests Positive For COVID-19

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actor Nakuul Mehta has tested positive for Covid-19. He shared a series of pictures on his social media account to inform about his health status. The actor tested positive and is currently isolated at his home in Mumbai and has shared a glimpse of his daily routine on Instagram.

Advertisement

Nakuul has posted photos of medicines, eating homemade meals, watching web series, listening to podcasts and music. That’s what this global pandemic has been all about.

Advertisement

Along with pictures the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta wrote a caption and referred to all those things he is doing: “Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome..”

After Nakuul Mehta’s post, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor posted sharing his concern for him: “Ooooops! Symptoms r bad?”. Actor Karan V. Grover also shared his best wishes for him and wrote: “Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer (just inventing a word there).”

Karan Patel also wished him a get well soon message. “Get well soon brother.”

Get well soon, Nakuul Mehta. Here’s wishing you a speedy recovery!

For more television updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anupamaa: ‘MaAn’ Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna’s Chemistry Melts Hearts & Breaks Internet, A Netizen Says “Leaning On Her Lap…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube