Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa is currently ruling the TRP charts and fans are in awe seeing Rupali Ganguly’s chemistry with Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia. In the recent episode, when Anuj goes through an emotional breakdown he falls asleep on Anupamaa lap. The next morning when he sees Anu in the kitchen, he promises her that she won’t have to work in the kitchen alone.

Apart from the two actors, the romantic drama also features actors such as Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and many more.

Seeing so much love between Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia, netizens are going crazing over their chemistry and showering their love on their beloved on-screen characters, MaAn.

Crushing over Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia’s love story, a Twitter user wrote, “I am melted, I am frozen, I am standing still and staring at you because I am witnessing what I craved for.” another wrote, “Anu loved it when Anuj got her tea,told mein kabhi tumhe kitchen main akele kam nahi karne doonga, tum saare time kitchen main nahi rahogi. It’s these little things that make us happy not alwys shopping & buying jewellery,” a third user wrote, “From he serving her Tea to she supporting him that’s true love when both care & support each other.”

These moments are so heart warming ❤ 1st – Anuj saying he wont let her cook alone ever again – him giving her the respect & equality ❤ 2nd – she telling him to clean his ears and him actually cleaning his ears 🤣😂 3rd – Mukku respectfully greating Anu 🥺#MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/wsxziQoH2x — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) December 22, 2021

I am melted, I am frozen, I am standing still and staring at you because I am witnessing what I craved for.

🔥💫✨❣️🤩 #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna #Anupama She looks surreal, man! 😘 pic.twitter.com/DGRDKDEVIH — what's happening in MaAn's life! (@WhatsHa07390341) December 23, 2021

Anu loved it when Anuj got her tea,told mein kabhi tumhe kitchen main akele kam nahi karne doonga, tum saare time kitchen main nahi rahogi. It's these little things that make us happy not alwys shopping & buying jewellery

Am I not right ladies?#anupama #MaAn #Anupamaa #equality pic.twitter.com/dTquXhhBWe — Ritz (@shyyfeminist) December 23, 2021

#MaAn #Anupamaa #Anujkapadia From hestitating even to touch her TO holding her hands and leaning on her lap for the peace and comfort from his love life

That's the progression MaAn ka pyaar from Dosti #Ranjanshahi #kutproductions @TheRupali pic.twitter.com/pOV67YqCX5 — Pooja $ogala (@Pooja67730872) December 23, 2021

MaAn first Morning Kiss 🥰🤭 Anuj: Anu ek morning kiss banta hai to..

Anu: Kya?

Anuj: Haan *Anu started blushing* Anuj: Please! 🙏

Anu: Thik hai lekin sirf ek 🤭 Guys Please don't kill me for this 😂😂@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna #MaAn #Anupama #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/4ZKPqr4ObN — Renu Mittal (@skyxcreation) December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, fans are really excited to explore Anuj’s younger sister Malvika’s character and the new drama her character will bring to the show. Although Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia face multiple problems in each episode, the two have now learned to overcome every struggle which makes their bond stronger and stronger.

Earlier the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress talked about how she relates with her on-screen character and how deeply the emotions affect her while she is not on the sets, “Well I am constantly doing emotional scenes but thank god for small mercy because I am a little bit adapted to my craft.”

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly adds, “I am blessed to be born to a father like Anil Ganguly and have been around sets all my life to understand that a character cannot be taken home with you. The only quality of ‘Anupamaa’ that I possess is the immense love for my family, my inner strength, my value system and for the fact that I can give up my life for my family.”

