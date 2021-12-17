Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly’s fame has skyrocketed ever since she started working on the Star Plus show. Although the actress is impressing viewers with her on-screen avatar but her social media posts are super adorable. After creating reels with her co-star, especially Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia, the actress has shared a new video with Sara Ali Khan, as they danced together in Atrangi Re song, Chaka Chak.

The Bollywood actress will be making a special appearance on the show to promote her upcoming Anand L Rai directorial, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Atrangi Re actress Sara Ali Khan graced the sets of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa wearing the same green saree she wore in the Chaka Chak song. For those who don’t the song has been choreographed by Rupali’s brother Vijay Ganguly.

Meanwhile, the Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly who often posts dance reels on her Instagram has shared a dance video with Sara Ali Khan. The duo can be seen grooving on Chaka Chak and in the video, the telly star has perfectly nailed the hook step of the song.

Sharing the video the actress wrote, “Grooving to mere bhai ki chaka chak choreography with the chaka chak girl in the chaka chak outfit with the sweetest and the most down to earth star @saraalikhan95.”

Soon after Rupali Ganguly shared the Chaka Chak challenge dance video with Sara Ali Khan, her comment section is filled with so much positivity and heart emoji’s.

A user wrote, “How sweet. @saraalikhan95 u r so lovely. God bless. @rupaliganguly u r also the best,” another wrote, “mam you are really chaka chak always I never get bore to see you,” a third user wrote, “Yeh hui na baat dono bohot chaka chak dikh rhi ho rups toh duplicate Rinku ka role dena chahiye such perfect done. I can’t get over this.”

