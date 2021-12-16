Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia is creating a lot of buzz lately, from his style, looks to acting skills, the actor has carved his place in the hearts of the audience. However, for the past few weeks, there were speculations making rounds on the internet that his character will be pulled out. Meanwhile, the latest Instagram post by the handsome hunk has put every rumour to the rest.

The actor along with Rupali Ganguly’s titular character is on the maximum headlines for all the right reasons. Their chemistry has been loved by many and netizens even call them, MaAn.

Taking to his Instagram account, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia shared an interesting picture from the sets of Anupamaa. He can be surrounded by actresses, Nidhi Shah, Madalsa Sharma, Anagha Bhosale and Alpana Buch.

Sharing the picture, Gaurav Khanna shut down his exit rumours from Anupama, he wrote, “Caught Red Handed…. Anuj is going nowhere now.”

Earlier talking to Tellychakkar, the actor opened up his plans for his birthday and if he’ll be working on his special day, he told, “I love working on my birthdays. I have been working since 8 in the morning today. I am already on the set doing a couple of scenes, and yes, it’s a working birthday it is my favourite way to celebrate it. I didn’t take a break as such.”

Gaurav further added, “I don’t have any birthday resolutions. All resolutions lead to one thing that I have to do my job well and make sure that people keep loving Anuj Kapadia. I can offer them something new with every episode and every scene. I hope that they are happy with what and how Anuj is looking in the episode.”

Meanwhile, we hope Gaurav Khanna’s Instagram post is true and he keeps on entertaining us more and more.

