Ankita Lokhande finally married her boyfriend Vicky Jain yesterday. The Pavitra Rishta actress took to Instagram and shared some pictures from her big day. According to the latest reports, the newly married couple gave each other some precious expensive gifts, while their friends also gave the couple some classy gifts.

The two got married at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel. The wedding was attended by family and friends of the bride and groom.

As reported by Bollywood Life, Ankita Lokhande gifted a private yacht worth Rs 8 crores to her husband, Vicky Jain. While the groom gifted his lady love a private villa worth 50 crores in the Maldives.

On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande received diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh from Ekta Kapoor. Mahhi Vij gave the newly wedded bride a saree from Sabyasachi’s collection which costs around Rs 15 lakh, while, Rashami Desai who is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house has already gifted her a saree from Neeta Lulla’s label that costs Rs 10 lakhs.

Meanwhile, groom Vicky Jain got a fancy watch and a diamond choker for the bride worth 15 lakh from Rithvik Dhanjani. Ankita’s Pavitra Rishta 2 co-star in Shaheer Sheikh presented her with gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakhs.

Actress Mrinalini Tyagi gave Ankita Lokhande gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh and telly star Shrishty Rode presented a gold chain that costs Rs 5 lakh.

As per reports, Tiger Shroff who has worked with the bride in Baaghi 3 gifted the couple a Mini Cooper car, which costs above Rs 40 lakh and Shraddha Kapoor gave the actress a magnificent diamond bracelet worth Rs 8 lakh.

That’s a lot of expensive and precious gifts Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain received on their marriage, however, there’s no confirmation if they actually got all of this or not.

