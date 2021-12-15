Arhaan Khan came into the limelight when he entered Bigg Boss 13 house and proposed to Rashami Desai. Later he found himself under controversy when Salman Khan made shocking revelations about his first wife and child. In a recent interview, the actor claims the Dil Se Dil Tak actress knew about his past but still chose to keep quiet on the show, he even slammed the BB15 makers for bringing bad memories in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In the interview, the actor/model claimed that she didn’t even meet him after the show got over so that he can clarify the misunderstandings.

In a conversation with ETimes, Arhaan Khan said, “I may have moved on from my past, par baaki ke log nahi kar paaye hain. They must be talking about it for the ratings. What they fail to realise is that even my family watches the show and to drag an issue for so long isn’t in good taste. Itna kyu chabhiyon aur mujhe yaad kar rahe hain?”

“Rashami Desai and I were in a live-in relationship for almost a year-and-a-half, but she claimed on the show that we had met sometime before BB. I hadn’t expected the last three months of our relationship to be so ugly. I tried to get in touch with her after BB (Bigg Boss 13), as I felt that was the right thing to do. She didn’t meet me because then she knew I would have questioned her behaviour inside the house. Rashami won’t let anything harm her image,” added Arhaan Khan.

Further in the interview, the actor shares that the Uttaran actress was well aware of his child, she even had access to his phone and claims she was lying on national television.

Arhaan Khan said, “Rashami Desai feigned ignorance about my marital status and that I have a child. Is that possible when you have been living with someone for three years? She could access my phone anytime. She knew about the wife and child but lied on national television. Even after something as big as this had happened in her life, she proposed to me inside the house the following day. Maana pyaar andha hota hai, but itna bhi nahi hota.”

“I regret not telling the world that she knew everything at that point. It was a huge mistake. I bothered about her image and the fact that she had been through a lot in the past.”

