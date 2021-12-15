Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Raj Anadkat has lately been making a lot of noise. Sources close to us exclusively revealed that our Tapu is soon bidding goodbye to the show. The entire team has remained tight-lipped on the matter so far. Many even claimed Munmun Dutta aka Babita is the reason behind it. Amidst it all, an old video of the actor on his marriage is now going viral.

There have been multiple times now that Raj has been rumoured to be dating Munmun. The duo even quashed all the rumours lately and called it all ‘rubbish.’ The actress even slammed the trolls and said she was disappointed as a daughter of the nation.

In a viral post, Raj Anadkat is seen trying a viral Instagram challenge, “When will I get married?” The actor could be seen in a supermarket, sipping a coffee as he tries his hand on the video. The answer is “In 30 minutes.”

Raj Anadkat was left shocked and captioned his post, “Kuch bhi Matlab 30mins”

As expected, fans took to the comment section and began talking about Munmun Dutta aka Babita.

A user wrote, “Babitaji waiting in 30mins #joke”

Another commented, “Munmun se puch le woh kab tayir hai”

A comment read, “Aur Babita aunty kaisi hai ???”

“Badhai Ho Dulhe Raajaa!!” another wrote.

A fan joked, “Popatlal be like: Karle karle nahi toh meri tarah saalo saal khuvara rahena padega”

Turns out, this is a video that Raj Anadkat posted last month. Some bizarre reports are using this to claim that the actor is leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for his marriage. But that’s not true at all!

