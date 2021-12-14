American streaming platform Netflix is the OTT giant that has over 214 million subscribers worldwide and operates in 190 countries. The streaming platform ventured into the Indian market in 2016 is now planning to ramp up its user base amid intense competition and Alia Bhatt is here to announce the news.

Due to the rising appetite for digital content in the country, the OTT platform is now all set to woo more audiences and deepen penetration in the country. As a result, the streaming platform is lowering rates significantly.

As per the latest report from Money Control, the entry-level basic plan for Netflix that allows subscribers to watch its shows and films in standard definition (SD) on a single mobile, tablet, computer or television screen at a time, has been slashed significantly. The plan which was at Rs 499 per month is now available at Rs 199 per month.

The Standard tier offers subscribers high-definition (HD) content along with support for two concurrent screens. The plan was previously available at Rs 649 but now it is available at Rs 499 per month. The American streaming platform’s premium plan that offers Ultra high-definition (Ultra HD) content with support for four concurrent screens is now available at Rs 649 per month. The plan was previously available at Rs 799 per month. Take a look at the video below where Alia Bhatt announces the plan:

Not just that Netflix’s mobile-only plan was introduced in 2019. The plan was available at Rs 199 but now after the price slash, it is available at Rs 149. The new pricing will be applicable from the user’s next billing cycle. Moreover, Netflix India’s VP Content Monika Shergill said to the publication that the existing subscribers will get a new auto-upgrade feature from December 14.

In the new feature, the users will get a pop up that will ask their permission to auto-upgrade their plan to the next tier if they are comfortable paying the existing prices. The move has been taken the streaming platform to see service’s growth in the industry as it competes with streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee Entertainment’s ZEE5, and Sony Pictures Network’s SonyLIV among others.

