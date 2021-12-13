Rakhi Sawant is a controversy-magnet and there is no denying that fact. While the actress is currently making the headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss 15 and her marriage to Ritesh. She once made the headline for hurting the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community.

At that time, when an arrest warrant was issued against her, she went ahead and compared herself to Salman Khan. Want to know all that she had to say? Well, read on to know about her why a warrant was issued against her and what she had to say.

As per a past Indian Express report, in April 2017, Rakhi Sawant was embroiled in controversy when she was accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community. Despite a warrant being issued against her, she denied the alleged charges of making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki. While giving an epic response to the controversy Rakhi said that, unlike Salman Khan, she is an innocent person, who believes in doing social work.

As per their report, Rakhi Sawant – while dressed in a fluorescent ‘Being Human’ t-shirt, said, “I am not Salman Khan, I am Rakhi Sawant. You won’t get anything by putting charges on me. I am a simple girl who does social work and works in movies.”

While talking about the controversy, the 38-year-old actress said that she used the example of Valmiki’s change of soul to explain the change in her friend, singer Mika Singh, when he was accused in an assault case. She said, “I just gave an example from what I have read in my childhood. Just like Valmiki, who got changed from being a robber to a saint, Mika ji also has changed. It was just an example.”

Talking about the entire controversy, a complaint was filed against Rakhi by the Valmiki community for hurting their religious sentiments. As per the report, the alleged comments were made by her during a TV programme in 2016 about the Sage, who is believed to have written the epic Ramayana. The arrest warrant was issued against Sawant by a local court in Ludhiana for her alleged remarks about Sage Valmiki. The report stated that an arrest warrant was issued on March 9 but Rakhi failed to appear before the court for the hearing of the case.

At the moment, Rakhi Sawant is a finalist on the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 15.

