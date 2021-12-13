Ever since Kabir Khan’s 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead was announced the excitement was in the air. After the trailer was released, many fans are counting days to watch the film in theatres. After more than 1 ½ years, the film is finally released on December 24.

Now that only two weeks are left for the release of the film, the buzz around the film did not die down. Many are confident that the sports drama will succeed at the ticket window big time. However, now the latest report reveals that the film would be released not just in 2D but also in 3D.

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, the film 83 is all set to release in 2D and in 3D. It has also come to light that the makers were keen to release the film in an IMAX 3D version but unfortunately, we may not see it. The report quoted a source as saying, “The makers intended to release the film in IMAX version as well. They were of the opinion, and rightly so, that this is a larger-than-life sports drama. It has the grandeur and the scale and hence, viewers would be excited to see it in IMAX. It was the same logic that was applied when the film was converted into 3D.”

However, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer won’t be released in IMAX 3D. “When the makers approached the IMAX officials in North America for their approval, they declined their request. This is because ’83 releases on December 24, 2021, a week after the release of the highly awaited superhero flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theatres worldwide on December 16/17. And that’s not all. The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part in the acclaimed The Matrix series, will be released across the world on December 22. Both these films would be released in the IMAX versions. IMAX management does not encourage the release of too many IMAX films in the same period. As a result, they had to refuse approval to the makers of ’83,” said the source to the publication.

Kabir Khan’s film 83 is based on the Indian cricket team’s unbelievable victory in the 1983 World Cup. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, and others.

