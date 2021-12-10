With less than a fortnight left until the release of Kabir Khan’s 83, the anticipation surrounding it is only increasing. But while fans are waiting for it to release on the silver screen, we now hear a UAE based company has filed a complaint in a Mumbai court against its makers, including Kabir, Sajid Nadiadwala, Deepika Padukone and others.

As per the report, legal action is being taken against them for allegedly cheating the UAE based company. Read on to know all the deets about it.

As reported by India Today, a UAE-based financier has approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai against the makers of 83. The company is seeking that process be issued against a few filmmakers and Deepika Padukone for the soon-to-release biographical sports drama for allegedly conspiring and cheating him in the process of producing the film.

Apart from actress-producer Deepika Padukone, filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala, 83’s director Kabir Khan, Phantom films and four others are also named accused by Future Resources FZE. Through the complaint, FZE has sought for issuance of process against all the accused of allegedly committing offences under Sections 405, 406 (criminal breach of trust), 415, 418, 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The UAE-based financer alleges that his company was promised good returns by Vibri Media after they invested approximately Rs 16 crore for him. The report further states that their funds were directed into multiple agreements involving filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Deepika and others, with his investment being used for the production of 83 – without getting any written consent from the complainant.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who’s representing the UAE based company FZE, said, “It is true that my client has filed a criminal complaint against all the Producers of the film 83 on the grounds of cheating and criminal conspiracy. My client had no other option but to initiate strict legal proceedings, as the producers did not seem interested in resolving the dispute amicably, despite full knowledge of my client’s rights. The matter would now be taken up by respective Courts.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 narrates the story of India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. While Ranveer Singh beings to life ex-skipper Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the part of his onscreen wife, Romi Bhatia. This biographical sports drama also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk and others. The film will release in theatres on December 24.

