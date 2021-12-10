It was just about fair week for Antim – The Final Truth in the second week and the total now stands at 37.25 crores*. After its first week, one expected a better hold in the second but somehow the collections didn’t quite peak much expect for Sunday. On the weekdays that followed, the footfalls just about trickled in that allowed the film to get closer to the 40 crores mark.

Nonetheless, Antim is still the second highest Bollywood grosser so far in 2021 and one now waits to see whether Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui would manage to surpass that. So far, it looks like that the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vani Kapoor romcom drama boasts of enough credentials to manage that and post that it would be time for ‘83 and Jersey to arrive. Even then, at the end of the year, the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer would find itself amongst Top-5 Bollywood grossers for sure, which would be a decent enough feat, considering how the year has gone so far.

As for Antim’s director Mahesh Manjrekar, he would be happy with the fact that it’s more than two decades after Sanjay Dutt starrers Vaastav and Kurukshetra that he has a Bollywood box office grosser to his name, and that should give him impetus to make more Hindi films.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

