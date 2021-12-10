After a long wait, pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big fat Indian wedding were released last night. The couple took to their official Instagram handles to share the first pictures from their wedding and it took our breath away. They looked perfect beyond words. But do y’all know that Katrina’s Sabyasachi lehenga is worth a whopping amount? Scroll below to read the details.

Advertisement

There were already speculations on social media of the couple wearing Sabya on their D-day but no official confirmation was given by either of them.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal donned Sabyasachi couture for their wedding and we can’t get enough of how breathtakingly beautiful these two looked together in the first pictures. Let’s decode Katrina’s wedding attire which costs a bomb. Yes, you heard that right.

Katrina Kaif’s red lehenga was hand-embroidered with golden details and velvet borders with intricate zardozi work on it. The veil of her lehenga paid tribute to husband Vicky’s Punjabi roots with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

According to Bollywood Bubble, the cost of the actresses’ lehenga was around 17 lakhs. Yes, we aren’t kidding. And that’s not about it. Katrina paired uncut diamond jewellery with her bridal attire and donned a matha-patti maang tikka with an extraordinary nath in her nose.

Take a look at her lehenga here:

Katrina Kaif made a beautiful bride and we cannot stop gushing about it.

Meanwhile, the couple has left for Jaipur in a helicopter and the first pictures and videos of the same are out. Both VicKat donned ethnic attires and the bridal glow on Katrina’s face is winning the heart all over.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif’s Sabyasachi lehenga? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Siddharth Took An Indirect Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Interview With Narendra Modi Asking Donald Trump A Hilarious Question

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube