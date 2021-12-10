Over the years we have seen many actors in Bollywood who have rejected a role for a particular reason and later found out that the movie was a complete success. One such example can be the movie, Don which was released in 1978. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, but did you know that the actor was not the first choice?

Let’s see who were the actors offered the role of Don before Big B!

The movie directed by Chandra Barot was earlier offered to 3 iconic actors. The director had in the past confirmed that the crime thriller movie was first offered to actors Dev Anand, Jeetendra, and Dharmendra but all three of them had rejected the movie.

It’s said that the movie was actually made so that director Chandra Barot could pay his close friend to pay off his debts. The director also revealed that earlier the movie did not have a proper title and was termed as the ‘Don wali script’ in the industry. Later Amitabh Bachchan bagged the role and as we all know the movie came out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the Hindi film industry.

Don in 1978 starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Helen, Pran, Mac Mohan, and others were in the lead roles. There were several remakes of the movie including the 2006 version that had the same title and featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The 2006 version of the movie also starred Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Om Puri, Priyanka Chopra, recreating the roles from the 1978 movie.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan appears on the television as a host for the long-time game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which airs its 13th season this year. Apart from this, the icon was last seen in the movie “Chehre” which is available on Amazon Prime videos. The movie also features Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, among others.

