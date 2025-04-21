Katrina Kaif is a popular actress in the Indian film industry who has worked with some of the biggest superstars. She is an A-list actress and one of the highest-paid as well, having shared the screen with actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan. In her career spanning over two decades, Katrina has had major box office successes. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Kaif is a very hard-working and disciplined actress who struggled initially because of her lack of command over the language. The actress has had a strong and consistent run at the box office. Some of her best-known movies are Partner, Bang Bang, and more. Her on-screen chemistry with Salman and Akshay has been praised the most. However, Katrina and Akshay stopped doing films together for a few years before reuniting in Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi.

Although there were no reports of their fallout, Katrina Kaif once shared how Akshay Kumar’s strange behavior had hurt her. She opened up about it in an interview with Rediff in 2010 [via FilmiBeat], and while speaking about whether Kumar played pranks on her, the actress said, “No, not on me. After five years of working with Akshay, I am very lucky if he just says hello when he comes in. I will tell you how our relationship has developed over the past five years. In the first year, Akshay would come and say ‘hi, good morning, how are you’ and give me a warm hug.”

She explained, “In the second year, he just patted on my back and said good morning. In the third year, it was just ‘morning,’ and in the fourth year, he would just look at me and nod. Now in the fifth year, the first thing he says is ‘what’s the shot?’ It is not that he has become rude, but it’s just familiarity.”

Katrina Kaif, who worked with Akshay in more than five movies, admitted to feeling hurt by this behavior. She added, “Sometimes, I feel hurt when he does that, and I tell him to at least say good morning or hi or just smile. I ask him why is he so angry. And he replies, ‘who’s angry?’ When I say it’s you, he just says ‘don’t be silly.’ There is a lot of trust and respect between us. It’s a healthy equation.”

Katrina stated that she and Akshay didn’t talk on the phone or share a buddy-like relationship but understood each other well. She added that he knew the kind of person she was and would never do anything she wasn’t comfortable with.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas.

