Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, was shrouded in controversy before release. The controversy stemmed from claims that the movie features a romantic scene between Singh’s Alauddin Khilji and DP’s Rani Padmavati, and the makers had to take measures to deal with the situation. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 2018 movie is based on a poem by the same name, and Malik Muhammad Jayasi wrote it. Deepika features as the queen known for her beauty, who is married to Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid. Ranveer’s Alauddin Khilji hears of her beauty and attacks the kingdom to enslave her. The film featured an impressive supporting cast comprising Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka. Despite the controversies and everything, it performed well at the box office.

Was there a dream sequence featuring a romance between Khilji and Rani Padmavati? The answer is no; there was no such sequence in Padmaavat. As per the rumors, Ranveer Singh’s character dreams of being with Deepika Padukone, and it was the primary trigger for the backlash. However, it never existed in the movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the makers constantly clarified that no such thing is happening in the film.

According to Business Standard‘s report, the makers had to put a disclaimer on an ad. It featured Deepika Padukone, and on the other side, the makers stated, “‘Padmaavat’ is a film that every Indian will be proud of. Please visit your nearest theatre on January 25 to experience it yourself.”

They also stated that the film was created as a respectful homage to the Rajputs’ valor, legacy, and courage. Rani Padmavati was depicted with the utmost respect, and her character was neither misrepresented nor tarnished. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with only five modifications and granted it a U/A certificate for release in India. No further cuts or changes were made beyond what was approved. The makers expressed their deep gratitude to the government authorities, the CBFC, the film fraternity, and their supporters for their continued encouragement and support.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical epic was re-released in February this year. It collected ₹560 crores in its original run in 2018, making it the second-highest-grossing film of that year. Despite the backlash, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh’s film was a blockbuster at the box office.

