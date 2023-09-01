Actor Jim Sarbh, whose captivating performance as Adil Khanna in the web-series ‘Made in Heaven’ season 2 has left his fans enthralled, feels that the more prepared an actor is, the more spontaneous and fluid they can be on set in terms of their performance.

At a recent event in Mumbai, Jim has shed light on his unique approach to acting. He said: “I don’t think it is easy. Like any other job, preparation is key, and without it you haven’t got anything. The better prepared you are, the more spontaneous you can be on set.”

Jim Sarbh added, “A lot of people speak about not losing their spontaneity, and so they don’t rehearse, and in the absolute opposite school of that, I believe through rehearsal you can achieve spontaneity.”

Season Two of the Made In Heaven beautifully reveals the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and societal belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings. It takes the viewers into the lives of its lead characters, who were at the crossroads at the end of season one. With new brides and new challenges, our favourite wedding planners deal with their professional and personal setbacks.

The show has returned with the franchise’s stellar cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles, and features new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the International Emmy nominated series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. It’s streaming on Prime Video.

