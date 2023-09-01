Badshah is one of the most renowned singers in Bollywood, and his songs often go viral among fans and music fanatics. The singer is currently busy promoting his new song titled ‘Gone Girl’, and in a recent interview, he said that he doesn’t ‘approve of music that glorifies objectification of women.’ Netizens are now brutally trolling the singer on social media while reacting to it in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The singer enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 12 million followers on Instagram. The crooner has some really popular tracks under his name, including Garmi, Genda Phool and Paani Paani.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Badshah opened up on his hip-hop music and said that he doesn’t like objectification of women through songs. He said, “I don’t approve of music that glorifies objectification of women. I have female family members at home and my music comes from a place of responsibility and respect.” But what about some of his tracks that have such lyrics too? “I am a lot like you, like a journalist. I just tell people what I see, through my music. I do take certain lyrical liberties for entertainment, as eventually, art is about freedom.”

His statement didn’t go well with netizens, who started trolling the singer, and a user named Swati Chauhan shared a screenshot of his bold interview snippet and take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swati Chauhan (@swatic12)

Reacting to Badshah’s statement on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Khelta Nahi Cricket Cricket Par Le-Lu Teri Wicket Wicket”

Another user went, “Hips Lips Eyes Thighs Sab gazab..sab gazab’ toh Begum ne likha tha.”

A third commented, “Bum Tera Gotay Khaye, Kamar Pe Teri Butterfly Body Teri Makkhan Jaise, Khane Mein Bas Tu Butter Khaye ..He doesn’t believe in objectifying women is as similar as Virat Kohli doesn’t approve of calling out abuses in the field 💀”

What are your thoughts on Badshah disapproving of objectifying women through his music? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Advance Booking (India): Opens With Ticket Prices As High As Rs 2400 In Mumbai & Delhi With Almost Sold Out Status

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News