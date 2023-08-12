Indian cricket team’s skipper and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma’s husband, Virat Kohli, is once again leading the headlines for the reports that were surfacing all over the internet about his social media earnings as now he has debunked those reports and clarified it in a new Tweet. Scroll ahead to read further.

Virat enjoys a massive fandom on every social media platform, not only as a cricketer but also being a Bollywood celebrity’s hubby. With a huge number of 256 million followers on Instagram and 57.2 million on Twitter, he is one of the most popular and followed Indian celebrities.

Now, on Friday, social media marketing platform Hopper HQ had released a report about Virat Kohli’s social media earnings which later was widely covered by most of the media portals. Apparently, as per their reports, Virat earns a whopping amount of Rs 11.45 crore from each of his sponsored social media posts.

However, after the report started to spread like wildfire, Virat Kohli has now issued a clarification about the same. Taking to his Twitter (now X) handle, he debunked these rumours and stated, “While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true.”

Check out the tweet here:

While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023

One of the Twitteratti commented on his tweet, “Imagine a star tweeting this, is he afraid to pay more taxes or that he might get a raid.”

Another one wrote, “Income tax ka chakkar Babu bhaiya.”

For the unversed, Hopper HQ’s report declared the richest Instagram celebrities, and Christiano Ronaldo topped that list by charging $3,234,000 (Rs 26.8) crore per post, followed by Lionel Messi, who earns $2,597,000 (Rs 21 crore) from each Instagram post. Virat was the only Indian celebrity to rank within top 25 in that list.

Well, what are your thoughts about Virat Kohli clarifying his earnings? Let us know.

