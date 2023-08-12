Akshay Kumar fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as his latest flick OMG 2 is performing well. The Amir Rai directorial witnessed an alarmingly low advance booking ahead of release, leaving many worried. Gadar 2 is going strong at the box office but the Oh My God sequel is also turning out to be a surprise following the positive reviews. Scroll below for the latest positive sign.

The hype around Gadar 2 was massive but the reviews have been mixed since release. Many have been upset with Sunny Deol’s screen time in the sequel and termed it an ‘unofficial cameo’. So far, the film is holding its fort but analysts are predicting a dip in the near future. Many believed it to be a one-sided race but the Oh My God sequel eventually has the scope to prove ‘slow and steady wins the race’.

Apart from positive reviews and 55% growth in advance booking on Day 2, there’s another reason for celebration. The low screen count seems to be working against the favour of the Akshay Kumar starrer despite the ‘A – Adults only’ certification by the Censor Board.

Owing to the same, OMG 2 makers have added two more shows – 2:50AM and 6AM. The same could be witnessed at Maxus Cinemas located in Borivali West, Mumbai on BookMyShow. With more shows, the scope for ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chants grows across theatres, which will eventually lead to improvement in box office numbers.

Will Akshay Kumar finally emerge victorious after the series of flops? Only time will tell.

OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

