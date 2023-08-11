Hrithik Roshan is a flawless actor and has done commendable work in Hindi cinema, including a film which is very close to our hearts – Agneepath. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles, and actor Pankaj Tripathi played a small yet crucial role in the same. He played the role of Sanjay’s sidekick, and while promoting his recently released film OMG 2, he revealed that he was shooting a scene opposite Hrithik where he got stabbed 3-4 times and fainted. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Pankaj is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in Bollywood right now, who has been on a roll and delivering power-packed performances one after another. The actor is currently getting rave reviews from critics and fans for his performance in his recently released movie OMG 2, which also stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role.

Talking to Mashable India in a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi opened up on shooting his death scene in Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath and said, “In that scene, since he had to stab me 3-4 times, I held my breath because I didn’t know how a person felt when he is stabbed. So, if you watch that scene closely, you will see my eyes are completely red.”

In fact, he held his breath too long in the scene that he fainted. Talking about it, Pankaj said, “I remember in the second or third take, I fainted and fell. While the camera was rolling, I had a blackout and I fell because I must have held my breath for too long. So, a few people came to pick me up and when I woke up, I saw so many people were surrounding me.”

Watch the scene below:

What are your thoughts on Pankaj Tripathi’s revelation from Agneepath in his recent interview? Tell us in the space below.

