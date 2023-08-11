Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 has been getting rave reviews from the audience, and despite lacking at advance box office reports, the film has been showing great verdicts through word of mouth. Now in a significant turn of events, even KRK, aka Kamaal R Khan, has come forward to review Oh My God 2 and called it a brilliant film.

His take on the film has come as a shocker since the film critic never appreciates Khiladi Kumar and recently mocked the censor board crisis over the film, saying, “Sarkar ne Akshay Kumar ka Bhaav dena band kar diya hai.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it seems like a change of heart happened and KRK appreciated Akshay Kumar’s film. He tweeted, “Just finished watching @akshaykumar film #OMG2, and it’s brilliant. Akshay’s look and acting is top class. All other actors have also played their parts superbly. All the parents must watch it with their children. I give 3* to this very good film.” In fact, the tweet is pinned on his Twitter account, which raised eyebrows.

Since this was a tweet without the Deshdrohi actor not mentioning the Raksha Bandhan actor as Canada Kumar, it surprised people. Interestingly, he even predicted last year that Akshay Kumar’s career is finished. He estimated that Akshay Kumar’s last 5 films had cost the producers a loss of 600 crores and he can not understand why Akshay is still a superstar!

So when he reviewed Oh My God 2 and called it a brilliant film, the internet speculated some sort of barter happened this way and had their guesses. A user commented, “Kyunki GADAR 2 ko girana hai bhai samjo puri industry aur samosa critic lage hai OMG 2 ke bakhan karne me matlab GADAR 2 jabardast hai!” Another comment asked, “Aaj ulti ganga kaise beh rahi hai?” Someone pointed out, “Gadar 2 ke khilaf h ye baaki dusri koi baat ni.”

People even suspected if KRK was paid for this review. A user taunted, “Lagta hai Chara dal diya hai.” Another comment read, “Krk badal gya hai bhai tu bik chukaa…” Someone clearly asked, “Kitna Mila..” while another user pointed out, “Gadar ki wajah se omg ki tarif kr rha hai chhotu.”

A Twiteratti was surprised, “Aaj Canada Kumar Nhi Bola?” An angry reply said, “Finally you got your fee so called dalali for praise the movie and good review.” A comment mocked the critic and worte, “Paytm pe 50 rupees prapt huye.” Another comment read, “Salary has been credited.”

While some hilariously and aptly reacted to KRK’s tweet with this meme!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Says, “You’ve Karan Johar To Produce…” High-Budget Mahabharata/Ramayana, Asks “Why Should I Waste Hundreds Of Crores?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News