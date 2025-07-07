The previous week, The Young and the Restless saw Adam arrive in France to give the Newman family and Victor, in particular, some key intel about Cane. Danny and Christine came back to town, while Billy made a promise to Sally. Cane made a deal with Holden while Cole passed away.

The drama is about to ignite with mystery and secrets unfolding as the key members of the city continue to be in France. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 7, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 7, 2025

The week’s first episode features Victor seizing an opportunity to strike back. Now that he has some information about what Cane has been doing in Genoa City, the Newman patriarch has the perfect opportunity to strike at Cane and stay one step ahead of the businessman who was once Dumas.

This is the right opening for Victor to strike, and he will take it, thanks to the intel Adam brought. Nobody outsmarts Victor and with this new info, he is easily connecting the dots of Cane’s plan. What will be his next move? On the other hand, Phyllis pursues Cane. How will he react to her plans?

She has made it clear that she is willing to do what it takes to join Cane’s team. Whether it means getting to run a company or his investment in a startup she wants. Phyllis is set on making something out of her life and not letting the firing from Abbott Communications deter her future and her plans.

Will Cane take Phyllis up on her offer? Or will he be careful about how far he can trust her? Lastly, Audra receives mixed signals from Kyle. These last few days have been fun for her plan to separate Kyle and Claire. She is fulfilling her deal with Victor by doing so, and France has been too helpful.

Kyle is far away from Claire and alone with her at the moment. With no signals, they are not even able to contact each other. Audra hopes to break them up and go her way because that’s what Victor requires to fund her company. But Kyle has noticed the glances between Audra and Victor.

While he doesn’t know what their plan is, he is suspicious that the two are plotting something. Kyle’s mother, Diane, has also warned her against Audra and her intentions. He is being careful around her, but for how long? Is that why he is sending Audra mixed signals? What will she do about it? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

