Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood and is known for her fitness enthusiasm among fans. The actress celebrates her 38th birthday today and doesn’t even look a day beyond 30 as she’s so fit and maintained. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Jacqueline starred in ‘Murder 2’ and broke her silence on being the next s*x bomb after Mallika Sherwat and lauded her for being honest in this fake field. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Jacqueline enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 67 million followers on Instagram. The actress stayed low-key on Instagram after her name appeared in Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money laundering case.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, Jacqueline Fernandez once, in a conversation with Rediff, spoke about being compared with Mallika Sherwat after stepping into her shoes in ‘Murder 2’.

The actress said, “It bothers me when my role (in Murder 2) is getting compared to her (Mallika Sherawat). The stories are not the same and it doesn’t make any sense to make any comparisons. On a personal level I don’t have any complaints when people compare me to her. For me, Mallika Sherawat is someone who is so real and is unafraid to be herself. She speaks her mind and in an industry which is quite fake, she is someone who is completely different. She needs to be applauded for where she is today.”

Jacqueline Fernandez also broke her silence on being labelled as the next s*x bomb in Bollywood and said, “I don’t want to replace her. I am not trying to be a s*x bomb or the next s*xy actress on the block. I am trying to be versatile and it will reflect in the movies I’m doing or will do in future.”

What are your thoughts on Jacqueline applauding Mallika for being bold and honest in Bollywood? Tell us in the space below.

