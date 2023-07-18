Reema Lamba, aka Mallika Sherawat, made her Bollywood debut with Khwahish in 2003, but it was her role in the 2004 film “Murder” that brought her widespread attention and catapulted her into the limelight. She rarely makes headlines, but once she reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case & supported Rhea Chakraborty.

The actor died in June 2020, and in the weeks that followed, his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was accused of money laundering and abetting his suicide. The Welcome actress called the people ‘misogynistic’ for blaming Rhea for his death. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with SpotboyE, Mallika Sherawat said, “Last year (2020) there was a death of an actor, and people in a very misogynistic way started blaming his girlfriend. Again it comes down to perception towards women and how we treat women. There was no proof that the poor girlfriend was involved, they started blaming her, manipulating her. The role social media is playing in all this thing. This is all-inclusive in our show Nakaab.”

When asked if the upcoming show is inspired by the events that transpired after the actor’s death, Mallika said, “I don’t want to take any names, but I would definitely say there are a lot of similar things.”

After Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, his father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea, accusing her and her family. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, among others, were questioned by ED, NCB and CBI in connection with the case. She was then arrested on a drugs-related charge and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail. Rhea was last seen in Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Mallika Sherawat made headlines earlier this year and attended the Cannes 2023 festival. Her look received much appreciation from her fans and netizens.

