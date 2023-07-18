Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was swathed in controversies all throughout its shooting and during its release. Speaking about the casting, did you know that Shah Rukh Khan was rumoured to be Alauddin Khilji? Here’s what went wrong!

What is not known is that the epic film had to face innumerable hurdles even when it was being planned. At one point, Ranveer Singh, who had been finalized to play the villainous Alauddin Khilji, decided to opt out of the film for reasons of his own.

This was just a few months before the shooting was to begin. With no trace of panic in his attitude, Sanjay Leela Bhansali calmly told Ranveer goodbye and headed straight to Shah Rukh Khan’s residence to offer him the role.

Shah Rukh Khan was gracious and considerate. After hearing SLB out, he agreed to play Alauddin Khilji on one condition: the film’s title should be changed, as his fans would not like to see him in a film titled after the heroine.

Before SLB could seriously consider SRK’s pre-condition, Deepika Padukone, who was playing the titular role, made it very clear she would opt out of the project if the title was changed.

Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali could resolve this dilemma, Ranveer returned to the project.

Ironically, the film’s title had to be changed eventually from Padmaavati to Padmaavat. That’s another story.

But imagine what Padmaavat would have been like had Shah Rukh played Khilji!

