Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the most celebrated actors in the film industry. They both have an illustrious career with a plethora of blockbuster films. But, the two Khans have never starred together in a movie, yet they share a strong bond that dates back to the 90s. Talking about their friendship, Aamir once received a gift from SRK that he did not use for five years.

SRK began his acting career with a role in the television series, Fauji, in the late 1980s. On the other hand, Aamir appeared in Yaadon ki Baaraat as a kid, making his acting debut.

Despite not working together, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan did spend a lot of time together in the 90s touring the US and UK. Back in 2019, while attending the NASSCOM’s annual technology and leadership summit, the Laal Singh Chadha star shared an anecdote from his life that involved the Pathaan actor and how he introduced him to technology.

During the event, as per Indian Express, Aamir Khan said, “Technology and I are so far remote. I will tell you one joke. Shah Rukh Khan and I were in 1996, we were doing a show together in the USA and UK and Shah Rukh was into technology, even at that time, he was up-to-date and all that.” The Lagaan actor continued to recall how Toshiba had launched a new laptop at that time which SRK suggested him to buy. He said, “I had never used a computer in my life toh I said mujhe kya zaroorat hai computer ki toh he said nahi, tu samaj nahi raha hai, ismein tu office daal, yeh daal woh daal mereko bahot samjhaya usne toh I said jo tu lega apne liye, wahi tu mere liye lele.”

Shah Rukh Khan did buy Aamir the laptop he had suggested, only for the latter to not use it for five long years. After five years, when he hired a new manager, he insisted on using the laptop. As he tried to open it, it did not switch on. Aamir said, “Usne bola that sir aapka ek laptop main dekhta hu hamesha pada rehta hai, can I use it and I said please use it and he opened it and woh on hee nahi hua.”

