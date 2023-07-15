Remember when the industry was convinced that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were the endgame? Their love story was no different than Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – they met on the sets of a film (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani), fell in love even though they were already committed (Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan respectively), dated for years before realising they aren’t meant for each other. But while they were together, there were a lot of ‘aww’ moments that made us smile wide. Scroll below for one such instance!

RK dated Kat for as many as six years before they split in 2015. Not just the fans but even the Kapoor Khandaan had accepted her as the ‘bahu.’ Kareena Kapoor Khan during one of the Koffee With Karan segments ended up calling the Tiger 3 actress her ‘bhabhi.’ While there remain no accurate details on why they called it quits, Kaif did call their split a ‘blessing’ while addressing it in one of her interviews.

During the 54th Filmfare Awards in 2009, Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan took over the host duties. A viral clip shows Katrina Kaif on stage with a pamphlet in her hand. RK could be seen singing, “Sheila, Sheila Ki Jawani” while her co-host grooved and sang along. The audience was left in splits, but it was quite an embarrassing moment for Kat, who was being teased in front of many.

Katrina Kaif, who was then shooting with Imran Khan for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, couldn’t directly take a dig at Ranbir Kapoor but did tell her co-star, “Imran, I’m seeing you tomorrow at 11 o’clock. Wait and see what I do.”

More than Imran, it sounded like an ultimatum towards Ranbir, who was speechless. Khan, on the other hand, looked scared as well.

Take a look at the savage moment below:

Katrina Kaif really ended up terrifying co-star Imran Khan and then-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, isn’t it? ‘Ek teer se do nishaane’ as they say.

