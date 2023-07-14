Salman Khan has enthralled his fans with a number of critically acclaimed performances in different films- one of which is Tere Naam. Helmed by Satish Kaushik, the film also starred Bhumika Chawla in the pivotal role. But do you know it wasn’t an instant yes for the superstar for Tere Naam until something happened in his life? Well, not many know Salman wasn’t ready and was sceptical about giving a nod to the Satish Kaushik directorial.

Despite receiving praise for his acting chops, SK’s Tere Naam hairstyle also became popular, which was later followed by his fans. However, his look in the 2nd half saw him getting bald, which grabbed everyone’s attention like never before. Scroll down for an interesting story behind his bald look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan had appeared on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2021. On the show, the superstar spilt the beans on his bald look and revealed how he once ‘impulsively went to the washroom and shaved my hair out of irritation’. He said on the show, “Not many people know but there’s a very interesting story behind my look in Tere Naam. I was actually shooting for another film when the producer of Tere Naam and a very dear friend of mine – Sunil Manchanda came up to me and said that I’ll have to go bald to get into my character. I was not really sure because I was already doing a film at that time.”

“I still remember I was down with fever this one day, and the director of the other film was pestering me to attend the shoot. I impulsively went to the washroom and shaved my hair out of irritation.” Adding, “The next day, I called up Sunil ji and said that I had shaved my hair and am willing to sign up for Tere Naam. Everyone was actually against me doing this film, but for some reason, I wanted to do it, and irrespective of everyone’s disagreement I went on to take up the role of Radhe Mohan.”

Coming back, how many of you didn’t know about this interesting story behind Salman Khan’s bald look? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such throwback stories.

Must Read: When Sushmita Sen Gave A Savage Reply After A Reporter Compared Her To Priyanka Chopra & Other Actresses In An Old Viral Video, Netizens Say: “She’s So Classy & Sexy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News