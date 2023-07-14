Salman Khan led Bigg Boss, one of the most famous shows in the country and every year, we see celebrities participating in the reality show and making headlines with it. It has changed the career trajectories of many actors in the television industry, and there’s now a video going viral yet again from ‘Bigg Boss 14’ where Salman can be seen performing alongside Nora Fatehi on her hit song ‘Garmi’. And the Dabangg actor fell off the stage while doing the hook step leaving everyone in splits, and the netizens are reacting to it again online. Scroll below to watch the video!

This is the same season where Rubina Dilaik was announced as the winner defeating Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. This was one of the most exciting seasons, and fans were entertained.

A Salman Khan fan page on Instagram named ‘Aarushi’ shared the video of the actor grooving with Nora Fatehi as she teaches Salman the hook step of her song ‘Garmi’. The Dabangg actor lay on the stage and humped for the step, and eventually fell off the stage, leaving everyone laughing.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarushi (@salman_deewani77)

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Sikha bhi kise rhi h salman bhai ko”

Another user commented, “Bata bhi Kise rahi Hai Salman bhai ko 😂”

A third commented, “Khan sahb ka koi jawab nahi 👌👌👌👌💪”

A fourth commented, “Aisa kya hain jo sallu nhi karta sakta 😂😂 hilarious 😂😂”

What do you think about Salman Khan performing Garmi hook step with Nora Fatehi in this throwback video? Tell us in the space below.

