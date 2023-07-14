Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut with the 1991 film Saugandh where he was paired opposite Shanthi Priya. After working with him, the actress stayed away from the limelight for quite some time. It’s been a long time since Shanthi Priya has been looking for work, and in a recent interview, she opened up about approaching the superstar for work who ghosted him later. Scroll down for details.

The actress recently sat down for an interesting interview where she called her Saugandh co-star a ‘hard-working’ and ‘disciplined’ person. She also recalled the time when she approached him for work and told him that she should look for work in the South.

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Shanthi Priya stated, “When I met him on the Holiday set, he was the same Akshay. I told him that I want to come back, he asked me how I was doing, how my kids were doing. We had a nice half-hour conversation during his lunch break. He introduced me to Sonakshi, and told her that I was his first heroine. So, I told him I was planning to come back, and to let me know if there’s any good thing…” She said that Akshay told her that she still ‘looks the same’, but also gave her a reality check, and told her, “You know you can’t play a heroine, right?””

While she thought she’d receive some help from the superstar, but she later realised that she shouldn’t have had hopes from the industry. The actress further revealed she kept calling and text Akshay Kumar, who kept ignoring her calls and messages.

“I learned that one shouldn’t have hope… I don’t want to hide anything, after that I got a call from his secretary for Airlift. He said sir wants your pictures, blah blah… I immediately emailed the pictures, and kept calling. They kept telling me they’ll get back to me, but they never did. Calling, no pick up, calling no pick up… The true colour came out. I messaged Akshay, no reply. Seen, no reply; seen, no reply; seen, no reply. It was horrible. And my mom has a soft corner for him. I asked her if I should still call him, she said stop,” Shanthi Priya added.

What are your thoughts on Shanthi Priya’s claims? Do let us know.

