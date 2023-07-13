After facing a dark phase at the box office, Akshay Kumar returns with Oh My God sequel with huge expectations. Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, the film is the sequel to 2012 film with same name, which was led by Paresh Rawal in the pivotal roles. After teasing fans with posters, the makers dropped OMG 2 poster online, creating ripples for the right reasons. Even before it could get mired in controversies, CBFC seems to be taken extra precautions and has kept it on hold for some time.

Amid all the hullabaloo around the film, it is reported that the lead actor has slashed his fees for the film. Yes, you heard that right! Akki has been facing a tough time at the box office as his last films, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ among others, miserably flopped at the ticket window.

According to the latest media report ETimes, for OMG 2, Akshay Kumar, who was rumoured to be charging 100-120 crore has cut down his fees for the Amit Rai directorial. It is being said that the actress has reportedly charged Rs 35 crore only for the sequel. Many details about the same are yet to be revealed. Well, this comes as no surprise as in Nov 2022, Khiladi Kumar spoke at length about the same.

During his appearance at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar had opened up about Bollywood’s dark phase and things have changed and the audience wants something different. He had further added, “We have to dismantle what we have made and start all over again. Think what kind of cinema they would want to see. I want to start completely differently. And that is what I have started doing also. What has happened during the pandemic is that their choices have changed rapidly.”

At the same leadership summit, he had confirmed that he will soon bring his fees down by a huge margin. “There are so many other things that need to be done and not just by the actors but the producers and theatres as well. I’ll tell you I want to bring down my prices by 30-40%. Theatres need to understand that it’s recession time also. The audience has a limited amount of money to spend on entertainment. You cannot be spending so much on it. Everything has to change. And it’s not just the theatres. We have to work on the cost of me, the cost of making the film. Everything needs to be addressed.”

OMG 2 releases in theatres on August 11 marking a box office clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2.

