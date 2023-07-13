Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 is all set to hit the theatres next month, but it seems the film has hit a bit of a snag with the CBFC (Central Board of Certification) or censor board, as per several media reports. The first film, which came out in 2012, was both a commercial and critical success. Now, its sequel is facing trouble allegedly because of the blunder created by Om Raut’s Adipurush, which stirred a hornet’s nest with its below-the-par dialogues.

Adipurush starring Prabhas as Raghav and Kriti Sanon as Janaki is based on the epic Ramayana. Made on a whopping budget, the film failed to impress the audience with its obnoxious dialogues and tweaking of the tale. As for this Akshay-led film, the first part had Paresh Rawal alongside Khiladi, and he was seen playing the role of Lord Krishna.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the sequel, OMG 2, Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva, but after what happened with Om Raut’s Adipurush, the CBFC reportedly is more alert now and has put the film’s release on hold. As per India Today via News 18, the Board has sent the film to the revision committee as a ‘preemptive measure’ since they do not wish to have a series of backlash again that took place after the Prabhas starrer hit the theatres last month.

Akshay Kumar or Amit Rai, director of OMG 2, have not yet responded to the reports, but a source close to the development told ETimes that ‘there is no issue’, adding, “The censor board process is on.” As per the source, the CBFC recommended the film to be submitted to the revision committee after they watched its teaser, which came out earlier this week, and the film’s producer is yet to receive a show cause notice from the Board.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is set to release on 11th August, locking heads in the theatres with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence On His Blowj*b Comment & Says “It Was Because Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Expression” Blaming Her For Making People Think Otherwise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News