Suniel Shetty is reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for the third instalment of Hera Pheri, titled Hera Pheri 4, which has been making headlines for different reasons. Apart from the much-anticipated film, Suniel’s Awara Pagal Deewana and Akshay’s Welcome are also likely to return with sequel and third instalment, respectively. While fans have been waiting for an update every now and then, it was reported that APD and Welcome 3 will have a crossover. Scroll down for details

Earlier, a media report stated that Akki, Shetty, and Rawal are not only reuniting for Hera Pheri 3 but also for two more comedy film franchises which include sequels of Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome. Now the actor has confirmed the same.

In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty confirmed that he’s returning with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3, where he will reprise his role of Yeda Anna along with Chhota Chattri, played by Johnny Lever. He confirmed to DNA India and said, “The story of Awara Pagal Deewana sequel is locked, but Welcome 3 might happen before. I am a part of Welcome 3 as well, and these characters, Yeda Anna and Chota Chatri will go there. Universe ek ho jaata hai.”

Suniel Shetty also addressed fans attachment and expectations from these two films. He confidently said, “All three of us (Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and him) are very conscious. Humne humesha kaha hai, ‘rehne do yaar, mat le ke aao’. But we are conscious about bringing these films back. As actors, we have matured a lot more. We will hit it out of the park and we are ready for it.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is returning with Oh My God 2 on August 11 sans Paresh Rawal.

Coming back, how much excited are you for these two comedy franchises to return with sequels?

