Akshay Kumar, despite all the backlash he faces now, was once known for his hard work and dedication towards his films. Many wouldn’t know but he quit non-vegetarian food during the filming of OMG – Oh My God. His commitment indeed paid off as the Umesh Shukla directorial turned out to be a super hit at the box office. Scroll below for the exciting trivia.

As most know, Oh My God starred Akshay alongside Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Govind Namdeo, Puja Gupta, and Mahesh Manjrekar, amongst others. The film, made on a 60 crore budget, earned a massive 81.5 crore in its lifetime at the box office. The sequel has been announced today and is currently the talk of the town.

As OMG 2 is being talked about, a trivia is now going viral, which reveals Akshay Kumar turning vegetarian during the filming of the first part. It was his mother who reportedly requested him to ditch meat as he was playing Lord Krishna.

A report by News18 reveals, “His mother is a devout follower of Lord Krishna. She feels he should follow the principles taught by the Lord that includes a vegetarian diet.”

The source added, “Normally his mother keeps away from his Bollywood matters. But when Akshay told her about the film and his character, she requested him to stick to greens only. Being a doting son, this was one request Akshay was more than happy to accede to.”

Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for OMG 2 but fans are upset to see the absence of Paresh Rawal. The veteran star had previously revealed that he refused the project because he felt that the script was weak.

A teaser of the sequel ft. Akshay was released today and received mixed reactions. Many warned the team against hurting religious sentiments. We have previously seen something similar happening during Laxmii.

Oh My God 2 will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. It is slated for an August 11 release.

