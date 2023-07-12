Yesterday morning, Akshay Kumar finally dropped the official teaser of Oh My God 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi in the pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to a 2012 film of the same name and is helmed by Amit Rai. Soon after the cast was announced, fans were left a little disappointed to know that the sequel won’t star Paresh Rawal, who played the leading part in its first instalment. The actor in an earlier interview, had revealed that he didn’t like the script, following which he doesn’t want to be a part of the sequel.

The actor once told a portal, “I didn’t like the script, so didn’t want to be a part of it. I don’t like making a sequel just to encash the first part like we did in the case of Hera Pheri. If you want to make a sequel then make it like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. that you take a quantum leap and then do Lage Raho Munna Bhai.”

However looks like the script was never an issue. Paresh Rawal reportedly walked out of the film due to monetary issue. Yes, you heard that right! A 2021 report had once revealed that the actor had asked for more money than he was offered. Rawal felt that he deserves more than as per his market value. When makers refused to pay that, he reportedly asked for profit sharing deal which also was rejected by the makers.

A source close to the development had revealed to Bollywood Hungama in 2021, “Paresh was definitely the first choice for Oh My God! 2, in-fact the makers had even started a conversation with him. However, the actor believed that he deserved money over and above his market value as he was the lead actor in the first part and was a major reason for its success. However, the makers felt that paying more would take the budget haywire.”

The source further added, “Paresh then gave another proposal of entering into a profit-sharing deal, however, even that didn’t work out as there were multiple producers involved in the project. After multiple attempts to be on the same page, the monetary deal didn’t work out and eventually Paresh decided to part ways as he strongly felt that he deserved more than what he was offered. It’s only after Paresh’s exit that the makers went ahead to sign Pankaj Tripathi. They are now confident that Pankaj Tripathi will bring in the much needed unique flavour to the story.”

