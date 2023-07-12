Adipurush has been mired in controversy ever since it was announced and its first trailer was dropped online. The film has been at the receiving end since it hit the big screens on June 16. Led by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film was doomed at the box office within the first week of its release. While who’s of Bollywood and TV expressed their anger on the misrepresentation of characters in the film, Bollywood rapper Badshah was recently seen taking an indirect jibe too.

Earlier, Ramayan fame Arun Govil who played Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman, Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed Mata Sita and others slammed Om Raut directorial for tampering with the facts. On the other hand, writer Manoj Muntashir also received backlash for writing ‘tapori’ dialogues.

Recently, Bollywood rapper Badshah appeared on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3 where he was seen praising a contestant’s act. The Kala Chashmah singer look might impressed with a contestant’s Ramayana act, which garnered accolades from everyone present on the sets. While praising the act, the rapper seemingly took a jibe at Adipurush without naming it.

While showering praises on the Ramayan act, Rapper Badshah told the contestant, “600 crores ke bina 600 crores vali feel de di aapne”. While he refused to take its direct name, Adipurush has reportedly made in a budget of Rs 600 crore.

Earlier, a core member from the Adipurush team blamed Om Raut for the box office failure of the Prabhas starrer and told us, “Soon, the blame game will start. But let me tell you, everybody was sure they were working on a milestone, a masterpiece. Every time the team sat down to watch some rushes, they would heap Om Raut with the highest praise. They treated him as the best gift to cinema since Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajamouli. Now they are whispering about how Raut f..ked it up. Not fair.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Badshah’s comment? Do let us know.

