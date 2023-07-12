Kangana Ranaut has seen it all in her Bollywood career. From relationship drama with Hrithik Roshan to catfight with Taapsee Pannu, she’s never restrained from voicing her genuine opinions. But it was Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor once allegedly made fun of her English speaking skills during Koffee With Karan. As the old video resurfaces on the internet, the Queen actress claps back at her haters. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Kangana refers to Bollywood as ‘Bullywood.’ On numerous occasions, she has called out the movie mafia, which she claims is led by Karan Johar. She is the first and only actress to have slammed the concept of nepotism. Recently, Ranaut also accused Ranbir Kapoor of stalking her and his wife Alia Bhatt, being very much aware of it.

An old video of Karan Johar from Koffee With Karan is going viral. “If you were given the power to give celebrities these following aspects, who would you give them to?” asked Karan Johar to Sonam Kapoor, who graced the couch alongside Deepika Padukone.

The first question was, “The ability to speak English fluently.” Sonam Kapoor hesitated and asked, “I can’t do this, should I just say it?” Karan Johar responded yes, convincing her to spill the beans. The Raanjhana actress then answered, “I think Kangana has great fashion sense but…” Her sentence was completed by KJo who added, “Questionable English.”

Another clip from the video witnessed Anupama Chopra questioning Mallika Sherawat and Kangana Ranaut if they were hurt about their English speaking skills being mocked. The Emergency actress didn’t shy away from saying yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kangana_cult)

Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to the old video and written on her Instagram stories, “What I earned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English… also that show is officially closed forever.”

She added, “Please don’t miss my comeback in the end. Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked, I showed grace, sophistication articulation and humility which English-speaking gossipy aunties with so called great upbringing can never…”

More power to Kangana Ranaut!

