Ever since the makers of Jawan dropped the official trailer, Shah Rukh Khan has become the talk of the town for all the exciting reasons. After returning to movies with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, SRK will once again don the action avatar for Atlee’s directorial. The film marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Nayanthara, along with her will be seen Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. While who’s who of Bollywood is lauding the first rushes, we recently came across a video of a YouTuber who mistakes SRK for Virat Kohli. Funny, but true!

The popular American YouTuber goes by ‘IShowSpeed’ name. He recently posted a video on his YT channel where he’s seen reviewing the prevue of SRK-led. However, what has caught netizens’ attention is him screaming ‘Virat Kohli’ upon seeing SRK.

The video has been shared by ScoopWhoop Instagram, and it opens with the YouTuber giving strange yet funny reactions as Jawan prevue plays. However, he soon became a butt of jokes when he mistook the superstar for Virat Kohli. The YouTuber is seen pausing SRK’s scene during the prevue and screaming ‘Virat Kohli. Well, not sure about SRK, but he clearly looks obsessed with the Indian cricketer.

Soon after the videos surfaced, Indians especially Shah Rukh Khan fans trolled him. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Lol. Typical americans, never coming out of their hollywood cacoon before judging other world cinema,” while another said, “Bro thinks Virat Kohli has 1.2 billion copies.”

A third user commented, “The same way I reacted to his name! “Ishow…wtf??” “Iske jaisa Chumtiya Nigga maine zindagi main nhi dekha,” wrote fourth netizen.

A fifth netizen joked, “Haan Virat Kohli hai..peeche anushka bi ari hai.” Watch the video below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this YouTuber mistaking SRK for Virat Kohli? Do let us know.

