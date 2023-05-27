Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored celebrity couples. The duo tied the knot in the year 2017 and the duo never leaves a chance to gush about each other in public. Over the years, they have proved that the secret behind happy marriage stands on a solid friendship. A couple of days, the duo attended an event at Bangalore and their candid moments from the event are now going viral on the internet it will surely remind you of your partner, ‘Kyunki pyaar mai hi log ek dusre ko roast karte hai.’ Scroll below to read the details!

Anushka and Virat are truly made for each other and they have restored the faith in the fairytale of an entire generation. Virat in several interviews has admitted that the lady luck has really worked for him. Recently, the couple attended an event together, where they made a couple of revelations and were also spotted taking hilarious digs at each other.

During the Puma event held in Bangalore, the host asked a couple of questions from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The NH 10 actress was spotted imitating her husband and also did fielding for him, where she said, “ Today is 24th April, aaj toh run bna le.” To which the Virat was quick to comeback with a savage reply and said, “Jitne tumhari team in June, July, mai nhi banaye, utne match hai mere.” Later, the host asked Virat that he has to repeat a dialogue of the actress. She chose her famous dialouge from Ranveer Singh starrer Band Baja Baarat and Virat like a true fan said, “Business karne mere saath break pakode ki kasam kabhi dhoka nhi dunga.” And the audience was quick to hoot.

Checkout the video below!

During the same interview, Anushka Sharma was also revealed that she has saved his number on her phone as pati parmeshwar. On the other hand, Virat never shies away from giving credit to his wife for all the good things that has happened with him and has several times confessed that he has become a better person because of her.

What are your thoughts on the viral video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s banter? Aren’t they just too cute to handle? Let us know in the comment section below!

