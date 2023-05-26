Anushka Sharma is one of the most famous names in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actress has done some commendable work in Hindi cinema, including films like NH10, Sui Dhaaga, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback to when the actress appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show, labelled Ranveer Singh as her ‘Nanga Punga’ dost, and left everyone in splits, including Navjot Singh Sidhu and host Kapil. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ranveer made his big Bollywood debut opposite Sharma in ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ in 2010, and the film did really well at the box office. The duo later was in an alleged relationship with each other before calling it quits, and while Anushka got along with her husband Virat Kohli, Ranveer started dating Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colors Rishtey took to their YouTube channel and shared a reel of Anushka Sharma from when she appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show back in the day. In the clip, the host Kapil asks the actress to dedicate songs to her friends/colleagues and says, “Pehla gaana hai, ‘Nanga punga dost’”

Responding to Kapil, Anushka Sharma says, “Ranveer Singh. Wo kabhi kapde matlab… T-shirt uske 6-packs hi dikhte rehte hai hamesha.”

Watch the video below:

Haha! We do not have a complaint about Ranveer Singh roaming shirtless; we love his chiselled body and need to say more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, and Ranveer will be next seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Alia Bhatt.

What are your thoughts on Anushka joking and labelling Ranveer as her ‘Nanga punga dost’? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: KRK Drags Mahesh Bhatt & Dharmendra While Saying Ashish Vidyarthi ‘Can’t Marry Again’ At 60, Adding “He Must Have Changed His Religion…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News