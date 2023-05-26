Adult star turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is gearing up for her latest film Kennedy, helmed by Anurag Kashyap. For the first time, the actress is also attending Cannes Film Festival, where the film is set to premiere. Amidst this, the filmmaker reveals why he decided to cast Sunny in the film.

Not much is revealed about Sunny’s character in Kennedy, but there is a small glimpse of the actor in the teaser. She is seen breaking into laughter after getting into a lift. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, assumed to be dead but looking for redemption.

Before walking the red carpet along with Sunny and Rahul Bhat at the film’s premiere in the Midnight Screening section, Anurag Kashyap, on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, revealed the reason behind casting Sunny Leone for the role of Charlie in Kennedy.

Talking to Film Companion, Kashyap said, “I swear I have never seen her films, ever. I have seen her interviews. There is a certain sadness in her eyes. There has been a life in the past. I needed a woman over 40, who is s*xualised by men around her, men who are in their 50s and 60s. I don’t need to see the act of s*x and all that. I need to see this woman who is also dealing with it, also handling it, also using it all in order to survive and navigate. In Sunny, I found a woman who came with all those things inbuilt.”

“Second, I am very aware of the amount of money that she is paid in the market. I said this is not the kind of film. That question never never came up. She was just so happy and overwhelmed and said, ‘the fact you are thinking of me for this, I will do it.’ She really slogged, she really worked hard, and that shows,” Anurag Kashyap then added.

