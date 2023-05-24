Sunny Leone has come a long way in her career. She used to work in the adult industry but her life changed after she participated in Bigg Boss. The actress was offered a movie while she was still in Salman Khan’s show. She’s now walked the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and is recalling how the journey wasn’t easy – death threats, bomb threats, hate and so much more! Scroll below for more details.

As most know, there were a lot of protests when Sunny entered Bigg Boss and revealed she is an adult star. Even renowned names like Rakhi Sawant asked her to leave India and shamed her former profession. But things eventually settled down as people started to know Leone for her real life personality inside Salman Khan’s show.

Recalling it all, Sunny Leone told Deadline, “I was in the adult entertainment industry, and Big Brother India, which is called Bigg Boss, called and said, ‘We want you to be on the show’. And I told my boyfriend, now my husband, ‘You’re out of your mind, I don’t want to go to India, they’ll hate me’. Because I’ve already gone through so much hate within that community, at that moment, I was like, ‘No way, you’re out of your mind, I’m not doing that’.”

Sunny Leone even spoke of the hurdles she faced while shifting to Bollywood. “Right before getting on the show, there were a lot of hurdles. There were death threats, bomb threats. The CEO of Viacom, I believe, he had to quit because of this and someone else came in. He said, ‘Well, you’ve already signed her to be on the show, let’s bring her in,” she added.

Today, Sunny Leone is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. Speaking of the transition, the actress shared, “What people related to was that I was human, and not jumping on tables and doing all sorts of crazy stuff. They related with me the person, who was cooking in the kitchen, cleaning… People connected with that girl on Bigg Boss, and disconnected with Sunny Leone from the adult entertainment industry. I’m not talking about the industry, I’m talking about an individual who doesn’t know my background, and then found out my background. In that way, I had many, many people supporting me. Then the first movie was there, and there were a lot of not so nice articles, and a lot of hate, and a lot of hurdles and hate between all that as well.”

