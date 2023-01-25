Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most popular reality shows which is currently airing on Indian Television. All the participants have put forth their A-game, and one among them has gained more popularity than the others. Can you guess who that is? It is the Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik. His presence in the show surely gave him enough exposure, and he became a sensation.

The nineteen-year-old singer enjoys a massive fan following of 7.2 million on his official Instagram account. It seems new opportunities won’t stop coming his way. Even a video game has been designed for him especially, and the social media sensation is doing really well for himself now.

According to a report in ETimes TV’s exclusive report, Abdu Rozik has been offered to be a part of the forthcoming season of Big Brother UK. Not only that, the report further suggests that the Bigg Boss contestant has already agreed to be a part of the controversial reality show. As per the news, Abdu will leave for the show in June or July this year.

The ETimes TV report further mentioned that the counterpart of this Indian reality show, Big Brother UK, is coming back after five long years with a reboot run. The news will surely get Abdu Rozik’s fans excited.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik had to leave the show because of his previous commitments. Bigg Boss got extended for five more weeks, but unfortunately, one of the fans’ favourites had to exit the house, but he will get his chance once again to impress the audience with this opportunity that every one of his fans, along with him, is looking forward to.

The reality shows Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors Tv every day.

