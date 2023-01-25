Divya Agarwal has become a prominent name in the showbiz ever since the beauty won Bigg Boss OTT. She often makes headlines for her personal life too and off late, for her engagement with fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar. The actress was recently spotted in the city during an event and looked pretty as ever in a corset and saree while making a statement with her fashion choice. Netizens are now body-shaming the actress and trolling her for the same on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Divya happens to be really popular on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a glimpse of her luxurious lifestyle to fans there.

Now coming back to the topic, Divya Agarwal was spotted attending an event in the city and looked pretty in a chic saree. Her off-white sequin studded saree came with a busty cleav*ge revealing corset and she accessorised the look with minimalistic jewellery.

She kept her tresses open with a middle parting and donned a nude hued makeup with subtle eyes and lips. Divya Agarwal looked s*xy in the saree stealing all the limelight with her radiant smile.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to her video, a user on social media commented, “Daant muu se bahar nikal rhe hain aur kuch log comment karte hain gadhi ko natural beauty.”

Another user commented, “Kitna fake smile krti h 😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Aa gayi akdu ladki ….. Attitude toh iske andar kuut kuut kay bhara hai”

What are your thoughts on Divya Agarwal getting trolled by netizens for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

