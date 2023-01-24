Shark Tank India is one of the most talked about reality shows on Indian television currently. While the current season sees Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain are the sharks this season, Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh were part of the team the first time around.

In a recent chat, Ashneer got candid about the ‘toxicity’ missing in this season and whether he is open to featuring in future seasons of the show. Read on to know what he said.

As reported by Indian Express, while addressing a packed crowd at IIT Kharagpur’s annual fest, Ashneer Grover was asked about his former Shark Tank India co-judge Namita Thapar’s comments. For those who don’t know, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals recently said that the main difference between the first and second seasons of the hit show would be an absence of toxicity. Her statement was interpreted by many as an indirect attack on Ashneer – who was known for his no-nonsense reputation while on the show. Anupam Mittal, who was also a part of the interview, said that no contestant would be humiliated on season two like some were the last time around.

Sharing his views on this statement made by the current Shark Tank India judge, Ashneer Grover said, “Yaar dekh, main yahan pe aaya, maine Namita Thapar ki baat ki? Uska reason hai, kyunki main usse miss hi nahi karta. Par woh mereko miss karti hai. Chahe woh toxicity bol le ya kuch bhi bol le, miss toh mereko hi kar rahi hai na (Look, I haven’t mentioned Namita even once. There’s a reason for that; I don’t miss her. But she misses me. She can call it whatever she likes, but she is missing me).”

In the same interaction, the BharatPe founder also ruled out the possibility of his return to future seasons of Shark Tank India. He said, “Teesra, chautha, paanchwa season main nahi karne waala, mere se likhwa le. Aur uska reason yeh hai ke mujhe life mein aage badhna hai, peeche nahi. Life main aage badhna zaruri hota hai. (I’ll give it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backwards in life.)”

He continued, “Main bilkul stuck nahi hoon Shark Tank ko le ke. Life ka ek episode tha, kiya, maza aaya, fame kamaya, acha tha, ab woh aur kuch karenge. Hogaya uska. (I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, it was fun, but now it’s time to move on).”

Do you think Ashneer Grover should return to Shark Tank India? Also, what are your thoughts about Namita Thappar’s ‘toxicity’ remark? Let us know in the comments.

