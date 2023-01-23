Bigg Boss 16 is full of ups and downs! As the show is currently on its last leg, contestants have been putting their heart and soul to entertain the audience in order to win the show. As of the top contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and Archana Gautam. In the latest episode, we saw Soundarya Sharma getting evicted after coming so close to the finale.

After her elimination, Koimoi got in touch with Ms Sharma, who spoke her heart out about her Bigg Boss journey. Here’s what all she spoke about!

During our conversation, when we asked Soundarya Sharma about her constant fights with Tina Datta due to Shalin Bhanot she clearly exclaimed “Mujhe bohut target kiya gaya.”

When asked about who she would and wouldn’t be friends with outside the house. Soundarya Sharma named Shiv Thakare & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and said, “Logon ke alliance banana ke koshish ki good books (main rehne ke liye). Par kya unhone dil jeeta? I am no body to talk. Woh unka game plan hai. God Bless them.” Adding “Haan main jinke saath hoti hoon toh definitely Sajid, Archana aur Nimrti se mera bond raha hai. In fact sabke saath ek stage pe raha hai. Priyanka ke saath ek stage tak raha tha jab tak uhone dhoka nahi dia.”

Speaking about her fights with Tina Datta and Shiv Thakare and being called out for playing woman card. She roared, “Kya woman card?” Adding “Agar mera woman card hota mera character assassination hi nahi hota. Aur agar maine woman card kiya hota toh personal attack toh Shiv ne mere upar ki mere upar dharna bana ke jispe aaj Salman sir ne sawaal uthaye hai.”

When asked about making contacts with Sajid Khan to get work in Bollywood, she retaliated, “Good for them, mujhe toh kaam mil hi raha hai. God is kind to me. Mujhe nahi chahiye kaam. Mere 4 shows release hue hai and I’ve been working silently. Aapne dekha hoga main kaam aane ke phele bade bol nahi bolti.”

Well, this isn’t enough! Soundarya Sharma spoke about many other things too. Don’t miss her interesting conversation with Koimoi:

Bigg Boss 16 will conclude on February 12, 2023.

