Bigg Boss 16 is nearing its big and much-awaited finale and fans cannot be happier. With less than a month left until the grand finale takes place, the heat in the controversial house is only increasing and the latest promo – featuring interaction between Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, is proof.

In a BB16 promo shared a couple of hours ago, Shiv, Stan, and Priyanka can be seen interacting with each other where-in the Udaariyaan actress comments on the duo making the room of 6 a chawl. While the trio shared a laugh then, the Marathi actor and rapper can be seen discussing the actress and her hanging with them for footage later (promo attached below). These statements – including Stan saying he never gives her any importance, have irked Priyanka’s fans.

Commenting on the Bigg Boss 16 promo video, one user wrote, “Last kuch din baki hain. Keya hota hain agar thodi baat karli to? Why so much negativity. Even at the end of s13, all became cordial with each other” Another, calling out the rapper, commented, “Stan khudko kya samajta hain kam side pe rakho baat karne se kuch nehi hota if you think pri apka faida Lena chahta hain toh pehle leta.” A third added, “Arrey yr priyanka footage kai liye baat nhi karti hai use jarurat hi nahi hai use already hi footage mil gayi h audience ki”

One Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fan commented on this Bigg Boss 16 promo writing, “PRIYANKA ko bhaou ki zarurat nhi h broooooooo🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while another added, “#Stan khud #Priyanka ke saat FLIRT karta hai….usako #Priyanka se baat karni hoti… Ab #Priyanka bhi normally acha reh rahi to usame ab bol raha janbhuzake acha ban rahi ??? Mujhe pata tha ye blames jarur lagayega….🙄” A fan – hailing form Bangladesh, noted, “Priyanka ko stan or shiv ki jarurat nahi hay. She is winner 🥰 uski following stan or shiv sabi jada hay.”

Check out the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What are your thoughts about the changing equation in the Bigg Boss 16 house? Let us know in the comments.

