Actor Sheezan Khan has been making headlines for the past one month. He has been accused of abetment to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. The court rejected the actor’s bail plea a few days ago, leaving his family devastated.
Now, Sheezan’s mother has posted a picture of Falaq Naaz (Sheezan’s sister) from the hospital. She has been admitted to the hospital and it seems that Sheezan’s family is currently going through the worst phase. Along with the picture, Kehekshan also wrote a long emotional post asking why she is not able to understand why and for what reason her family is getting the punishment. Scroll down to read the details.
Actor Sheezan Khan’s mother Kehekshan shared a picture of Falaq lying in a hospital bed with her eyes close. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Sabar.” She went on to share a long emotional post and bared her heart on the current situation her family is going through. She wrote, “Mujhe bas yeh samjh nhi aa raha hai ki hamari family ki kis baat ki saza mil rahi hai aur kyo?. Sheezan mera beta pichle 1 mahine se bina kisey saboot ke qadiyon ki tarah jail mai saza kat raha hai.”
Sheezan Khan’s mother continued to express her suffering by saying, “Meri bacchi Falaq hospital mai admit hai, Sheezan ka chhota bhai hai jo autistic hai who beemar hai…kya ek maa ko kisi dusre ke bacche ko Maa jaise pyaar karna gunnah hai??? Yeh illegal hai. Kya Falaq ko Tunisha ko chotti bachi ki tarah pyaar karna gunnah tha? Illegal tha? Ya phir Tunisha aur Sheezan ko apne relationship ko space dena, ya breakup karna gunnah tha ya illegal tha? Kya hume us bachi ko pyaar karne ka haqq nhi th, kyunki hum Muslim hai. Hamara gunnah kya hai?”
For the unversed, actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24, 2022. Her untimely demise was a shock for everyone and her mother blamed Tunisha’s alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan for her death. Both the actors were working together as lead stars in Ali Baba: Dastaan – E- Kabul.
