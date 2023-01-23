Actor Sheezan Khan has been making headlines for the past one month. He has been accused of abetment to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. The court rejected the actor’s bail plea a few days ago, leaving his family devastated.

Now, Sheezan’s mother has posted a picture of Falaq Naaz (Sheezan’s sister) from the hospital. She has been admitted to the hospital and it seems that Sheezan’s family is currently going through the worst phase. Along with the picture, Kehekshan also wrote a long emotional post asking why she is not able to understand why and for what reason her family is getting the punishment. Scroll down to read the details.

Actor Sheezan Khan’s mother Kehekshan shared a picture of Falaq lying in a hospital bed with her eyes close. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Sabar.” She went on to share a long emotional post and bared her heart on the current situation her family is going through. She wrote, “Mujhe bas yeh samjh nhi aa raha hai ki hamari family ki kis baat ki saza mil rahi hai aur kyo?. Sheezan mera beta pichle 1 mahine se bina kisey saboot ke qadiyon ki tarah jail mai saza kat raha hai.”