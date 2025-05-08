Actors Abhishek Kumar, Amandeep Sidhu, Sheezan Khan, and Mahir Pandhi are teaming up for a new romantic drama titled Tujhse Haii Aashiqui. The series comes from Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Dramaa banner, known for shows like Lovely Lolla and Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei.

Streaming exclusively on the Dreamiyata Dramaa platform, the show’s teaser hints at an emotionally charged narrative, blending romance, heartbreak, and layered storytelling.

Abhishek Kumar, sharing his thoughts on the role, described the show as “an emotional ride” and spoke of his experience working with the team. Amandeep Sidhu, who plays one of the leads, said the script immediately struck a chord with her, calling her character a mix of “strength, vulnerability, and passion.”

Backed by an ensemble cast and a production house with a track record for compelling storytelling, Tujhse Haii Aashiqui looks set to explore the complexities of love and relationships.

